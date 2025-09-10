Sales weaker-than-expected at Zara owner amid ‘complex’ market conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fashion giant behind Zara has reported weaker-than-expected sales after a slowdown in growth at the retail chain.

However, the boss of Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer, said it reported a “solid” performance in the face of “complex” market conditions.

Inditex also said sales accelerated in recent weeks after the successful launch of its latest clothing lines.

The Spanish retail firm, which also owns the Pull & Bear and Bershka brands, revealed that sales grew by 1.6% to 18.4 billion euro (£15.9 billion) in the half-year to the end of July. Sales were up 5.1% after adjusting for currency rates.

This included sales of 10.08 billion euro (£8.7 billion) in the second quarter, which was below the 10.26 billion euro (£8.9 billion) expected by analysts.

Sales for the group’s Zara business grew slightly to 13.15 billion euro (£11.4 billion) but represented a slowdown in growth amid pressure on consumer finances.

However, Inditex reported a pick up in sales more recently, with 9% growth across its stores and online between August 1 and September 7.

The group said this was partly linked to its Autumn/Winter collections, which have been “very well received by our customers”.

Oscar García Maceiras, chief executive of Inditex, said: “We have again achieved a solid performance in this first half of 2025, with satisfactory sales in a complex market environment and keeping strong levels of profitability.

“The efficient execution accomplished by our teams demonstrates the strength of Inditex’s business model.”

Separately on Wednesday, Primark owner Associated British Foods said sales were set to have improved slightly at the fashion chain despite “consumer caution”.