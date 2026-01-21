Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s inflation rate experienced a notable increase last month, propelled by significant price hikes in air travel, tobacco products, and live entertainment, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed.

Despite a welcome deceleration in price rises for everyday groceries like butter and tea, consumers faced steeper costs in other areas.

Average air fares soared by 11.0 per cent year-on-year in December, a sharp contrast to the modest 0.3 per cent rise observed in November.

This surge is largely attributed to heightened demand over the Christmas period and school holidays, underscoring how seasonal factors can influence inflation figures.

Smokers also felt the impact, with the average price of cigarettes climbing 6.9 per cent year-on-year in December, up from 4.2 per cent the previous month.

Cigars saw a similar trend, rising 4.2 per cent compared to 1.7 per cent previously, with both increases stemming from a tobacco duty hike introduced at the end of November.

Tickets for cultural outings such as the cinema, theatre, and concerts also became more expensive, increasing 3.7 per cent year-on-year last month, a significant acceleration from November’s 1.3 per cent jump.

open image in gallery UK inflation rate for selected items ( PA/ONS )

Other categories experiencing faster inflation included women’s clothing, fridges and freezers, mineral water, and various food items such as pizza, quiche, breakfast cereal, crisps, and cheese.

The cost of pasta and couscous swung from annual negative inflation in November, when prices fell 4.2 per cent year on year, to positive inflation in December, with prices up 0.2 per cent.

An even larger swing was recorded for irons, which went from an annual drop in price of 7.7 per cent in November to an increase of 3.5 per cent in December.

The largest downward pressure on the UK inflation rate last month came from a handful of foodstuffs: margarine and other vegetables fats, where annual inflation eased sharply from 7.6 per cent from 0.8 per cent; butter, where the rate eased from 12.1 per cent to 8.9 per cent; and cocoa and powdered chocolate, down from 6.2 per cent to 2.1 per cent.

Prices fell faster in December than in November for heaters and air conditioners, coffee machines and tea makers, washing machines and children’s footwear.

There was also a slowing down in price rises for chocolate, tea and soft drinks.

open image in gallery The UK inflation rate from June 2023 to December 2025 ( PA/ONS )

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has accelerated or eased.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to November, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to December.

Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of change:

Irons : November down 7.7%, December up 3.5%

: November down 7.7%, December up 3.5% Passenger air travel : Nov up 0.3%, Dec up 11.0%

: Nov up 0.3%, Dec up 11.0% Pizza & quiche : Nov up 0.3%, Dec up 5.1%

: Nov up 0.3%, Dec up 5.1% Pasta & couscous : Nov down 4.2%, Dec up 0.2%

: Nov down 4.2%, Dec up 0.2% Breakfast cereals : Nov up 1.6%, Dec up 5.3%

: Nov up 1.6%, Dec up 5.3% Mineral or spring waters : Nov up 3.1%, Dec up 6.2%

: Nov up 3.1%, Dec up 6.2% Cigarettes : Nov up 4.2%, Dec up 6.9%

: Nov up 4.2%, Dec up 6.9% Cigars : Nov up 1.7%, Dec up 4.2%

: Nov up 1.7%, Dec up 4.2% Cinemas, theatres, concerts : Nov up 1.3%, Dec up 3.7%

: Nov up 1.3%, Dec up 3.7% Refrigerators/freezers/fridge-freezers : Nov up 3.3%, Dec up 5.5%

: Nov up 3.3%, Dec up 5.5% Women’s clothes : Nov up 0.6%, Dec up 2.3%

: Nov up 0.6%, Dec up 2.3% Crisps : Nov up 2.5%, Dec up 3.7%

: Nov up 2.5%, Dec up 3.7% Cheese/curd : Nov up 2.2%, Dec up 2.9%

: Nov up 2.2%, Dec up 2.9% Bread: Nov up 2.1%, Dec up 2.6%

Examples where annual inflation has eased: