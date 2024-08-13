Rachel Reeves is expected to face a battle to keep in inflation down this year with economists predicting further increase this year ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Labour is set to face another early financial blow with inflation expected to rise for the first time this year.

Official figures to be released on Wednesday are forecast to show that inflation rose above the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent in July.

Consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics expects the rate to go up to 2.3 per cent between July 2023 and 2024, after it held at 2 per cent for the years to May and June.

Wage growth, energy bills and holiday-related price rises for airfares and hotels are among the factors behind the expected rise in inflation.

Inflation measures the increase in prices over time.

When the rate is high, the value of the British pound declines further, which leads to a reduction in consumers’ purchasing power.

News of a rise in inflation would highlight the battle faced by the Bank of England and the new Labour government to keep prices in check.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already delivered a stark warning over the economy, highlighting a £22 billion black hole in public finances last month.

In a statement to Parliament last month, she outlined longer-term plans to fix the foundations of our economy.