Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1723565959

UK inflation - live: Labour face battle with rate set to rise above 2% target in first increase of the year

Economists predict inflation rose above the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent in July

Alex Ross
Tuesday 13 August 2024 17:19
Comments
Rachel Reeves is expected to face a battle to keep in inflation down this year with economists predicting further increase this year
Rachel Reeves is expected to face a battle to keep in inflation down this year with economists predicting further increase this year (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Labour is set to face another early financial blow with inflation expected to rise for the first time this year.

Official figures to be released on Wednesday are forecast to show that inflation rose above the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent in July.

Consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics expects the rate to go up to 2.3 per cent between July 2023 and 2024, after it held at 2 per cent for the years to May and June.

Wage growth, energy bills and holiday-related price rises for airfares and hotels are among the factors behind the expected rise in inflation.

Inflation measures the increase in prices over time.

When the rate is high, the value of the British pound declines further, which leads to a reduction in consumers’ purchasing power.

News of a rise in inflation would highlight the battle faced by the Bank of England and the new Labour government to keep prices in check.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already delivered a stark warning over the economy, highlighting a £22 billion black hole in public finances last month.

In a statement to Parliament last month, she outlined longer-term plans to fix the foundations of our economy.

1723565959

Welcome

Good evening, and welcome to our inflation blog that will cover analysis and reaction to the figures that are due to be released on Wednesday.

Alex Ross13 August 2024 17:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in