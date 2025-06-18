Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New figures suggest the UK’s rate of inflation has dipped, yet official data has revealed a minor calculation error

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) initially stated on May 21 that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) for April was 3.5 per cent.

However, on June 5, the ONS corrected this figure, confirming the actual rate was 3.4 per cent.

This discrepancy arose due to an error in the calculation of vehicle excise duty (VED) data provided by the Department for Transport.

Despite the reported easing of inflation from 3.5 per cent in April to 3.4 per cent in May, the actual inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.4% for both months.

This data had overstated the number of vehicles subject to VED – which in turn led to the ONS overstating April’s overall rate of inflation by 0.1 percentage points, reporting it to be 3.5 per cent instead of 3.4 per cent.

open image in gallery How the UK inflation rate has changed in recent years

But while April’s rate is now known to have been wrong, the ONS has a policy of not revising official inflation figures in subsequent publications.

This is why, in the inflation data published on Wednesday, the ONS said April’s inflation rate was 3.5 per cent, not 3.4 per cent – and why its figures suggest inflation eased month on month, instead of what actually happened, which is that it remained at 3.4 per cent.

April’s inflation figure will continue to be stated by the ONS as 3.5 per cent, despite it actually being 3.4 per cent.