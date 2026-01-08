AI personal shoppers possible within next five years – data protection watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI-powered personal shopping assistants could arrive within the next five years, according to the UK’s data watchdog, as it warned rapid advances in artificial intelligence must not come at the cost of data privacy.

A report published by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) highlighted how agentic AI, which acts autonomously and completes tasks without being prompted, has the potential to transform consumer behaviour.

William Malcolm, executive director of regulatory risk and innovation at the ICO, said: “Agentic AI will have the capacity to make decisions and take actions independently.

“Our own personal AI agents could be paying for goods, booking flights and helping with household finances.”

Agentic AI’s ability to anticipate shopping needs without being prompted could mean consumers will be able to rely upon AI to plan monthly budgets for their shopping and schedule purchases around seasonal sale events, such as Black Friday, according to the regulator.

The report also suggests that agentic AI could extend into financial decision-making, with agents seeking out tailored financing options and presenting them to users for approval.

However, Mr Malcolm warned that strong data protection will be needed as agentic AI becomes more common, to ensure the public’s “personal information is secure and well-managed”.

“Strong data protection foundations can help build that public trust and help scale the fast and safe adoption of AI,” he said.

The ICO ensures that innovation in AI develops in ways that protect people’s information rights and informs organisations about sector trends and ways in which AI could change lives.

The report comes as Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot has recently come under scrutiny for generating indecent images, underscoring concerns about personal safety and oversight as AI tools become more powerful.

In the ICO’s Tech Futures report, it highlighted that compliance with data protection standards could be a “market differentiator” for companies rolling out AI agents.

The watchdog said it would continue to closely monitor developments in AI going into 2026 and work with AI developers to clarify their legal obligations and ensure consumers can feel confident their data will be properly protected.