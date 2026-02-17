Administrations rise by 41% amid surge in new year high street failures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of businesses collapsing into administration has surged by more than 40% in January as a raft of well-known names on the high street hit the wall.

Official figures from the Insolvency Service showed the number of company administrations jumped by 41% to 151 between December and January, and was also 14% higher than a year earlier.

It comes amid a swathe of recent retail and hospitality administrations since the start of the year, affecting thousands of jobs, including American-inspired restaurant chain TGI Fridays, accessories retailer Claire’s, The Original Factory Shop, Quiz, footwear brand Russell and Bromley and Revolution Bars owner The Revel Collective.

Game Retail also recently announced its intention to appoint administrators.

A rescue deal was secured for TGI, with its assets sold to a subsidiary company of Sugarloaf, the firm behind the global TGI Friday brand.

Despite this, administrators of TGI shut 16 restaurants with the loss of 456 jobs.

And the future of many of the other firms that have gone bust since the start of the year remains uncertain, with administrators yet to announce deals.

Retail and hospitality firms have been put under immense pressure from soaring wage costs and subdued consumer spending, while business rates are also set to surge higher this April following reforms announced in last November’s budget.

Sarah Rayment, managing director and global co-head of restructuring at Kroll, said: “The key question at this point in the year is whether distress and insolvencies will continue to rise given the pressures facing UK businesses.

“There are signs of resilience in the economy, inflation has steadied and markets expect interest rate cuts later in the year, but the picture is far from uniform”

She added: “There is understandable concern across the high street economy, particularly retail, leisure and hospitality, where the debate around business rates reform adds to an already difficult trading environment.

“But the reality is that every sector will face headwinds this year.”

Overall company insolvencies lifted 4% month-on-month in January, but were 14% lower than a year ago, according to the latest Insolvency Service figures.