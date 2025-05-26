Interest in Chinese EVs from UK car buyers soars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK car buyers’ interest in cars built by Chinese manufacturers has soared, new figures show.

Auto Trader, the UK’s largest online automotive marketplace, said more than 1.4 million adverts viewed in the first four months of this year were for Chinese brands.

That represented a market share of 5.3%, compared with 1.3% during the same period in 2024.

A host of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers such as Jaecoo, Leapmotor, Skywell, Omoda and Xpeng have joined BYD and GWM in entering the UK market.

Auto Trader said the stock of Chinese EVs listed for sale on its website between January and April was more than 10 times higher than a year ago, exceeding 3,300 units.

BYD accounts for around half of advert views and stock on Auto Trader.

It is becoming a more familiar brand with car buyers, aided by its sponsorship of the Euro 2024 football tournament.

The BYD Dolphin Surf will be among the UK’s cheapest electric cars when it becomes available later this year.

Auto Trader said Chinese manufacturers are often able to undercut Western rivals as they benefit from “affordable battery technology”.

It cited research showing drivers have less brand loyalty when it comes to EVs than for petrol or diesel cars.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, told the PA news agency: “Our research shows a breakthrough for Chinese manufacturers in the UK market over the last 12 months.

“Several brands are now motoring from a standing start and bigger names like BYD have embedded themselves in the public consciousness.

“Chinese electric vehicles are cutting-edge products, backed by affordable battery technology.

“Trade turbulence with the US and EU tariffs is also making the UK relatively more attractive as a market.

“There will be much more to come from Chinese carmakers.”