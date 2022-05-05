Bank of England raises interest rates to highest level in 13 years

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it looks to ease the cost of living crisis.

It announced a rise from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent - a level not seen since in 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis the year before.

Thursday’s decision comes as the Bank looks to rein in soaring inflation, which hit a 30-year high in March.

Inflation is forecast to jump into double-digts in October when households are hit with a further 40 per cent rise in energy bills, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said in its announcement.

Average gas and electricity bills are expected to hit £2,800 when Ofgem raises its price cap to reflect a rise in wholesale energy costs, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Prices of food and other core goods and services are also expected to continue to rise.

The MPC warned that, while wage growth will be stronger than previously forecast, household disposable incomes will continue to fall.

A further drop in consumer spending is expected to cause the economy to contract in the final quarter of 2022.