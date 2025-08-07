Interest rates live: Bank of England expected to cut rate for third time this year
Monetary Policy Committee updates and latest business and finance news from Thursday
A third annual cut to interest rates is on the line on Thursday as the Bank of England holds its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
Markets are widely calling a cut from 4.25 down to 4 per cent, keeping the BoE on pace with the quarterly changes it has followed across 2025.
Should the MPC cut as expected, it will be the fifth cut since August 2024 when the Bank Rate – the formal term for the UK’s primary interest rate – was at a peak of 5.25 per cent. However, some experts have issued concerns over cutting rates when inflation is running as hot as it is, with food inflation in particular increasing at the fastest rate in 18 months.
Elsewhere, Halifax released its latest UK house price data showing where property fees have risen fastest, while stock markets rose on Wednesday – the FTSE 100 is marginally up across the past week.
Reform gambling laws to cover child poverty cost, says think tank
Gordon Brown has urged ministers to hike taxes on online casinos and slot machines to cover the cost of lifting children out of poverty.
Reforms to gambling taxes could generate the £3.2 billion needed to scrap the two-child limit and benefit cap, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said.
The think tank’s latest research said axing the policies could lift half a million children out of poverty and “reverse years of rising hardship for low-income families”.
Rachel Reeves faces ‘impossible trilemma’ and must raise taxes
Rachel Reeves faces an “impossible trilemma” ahead of the autumn budget and must raise taxes or tear up her flagship borrowing rules to fill a £50bn black hole left by Labour U-turns, higher borrowing and sluggish economic growth, top economists have warned.
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) – a leading economic think tank – said the chancellor could also look at spending cuts in the autumn Budget as a way to raise the money needed by 2029-30 to remedy a £41.2bn shortfall on her borrowing targets, set out by her self-imposed “stability rule”.
In order to restore the £9.9bn buffer the government has maintained since last year’s Budget, the chancellor must therefore raise a total of £51.1bn.
Reeves warned she must raise taxes or cut spending to plug £50bn black hole
What affects decisions over interest rates?
The MPC have a lot to weigh up before deciding whether to hold, cut or raise interest rates at any given point.
Right now, members will be considering domestic inflation as a primary factor, for sure, but also economic growth and business investment prospects, and job vacancies and unemployment.
Cutting rates are one way to stimulate economic growth by lowering borrowing costs, which can bring more business investments and hiring, more jobs, more spending power.
That’s more what the UK seems to need at present.
Will interest rates be cut today?
The Bank of England’s (BoE) next meeting to determine interest rates is on Thursday 7 August, and all eyes will be on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and whether its members opt to continue lowering rates.
The base rate - currently at 4.25 per cent following cuts in February and May - impacts consumers and taxpayers through everything from their mortgages to savings, so what do experts foresee both next week and beyond?
Will interest rates be cut tomorrow? Key factors and 2025 predictions
Interest rates and latest business news
Morning all and welcome to The Independent’s live business coverage.
Today’s main focus will be the Bank of England’s meeting later on and the MPC’s decision over interest rates.
Elsewhere we’ll keep you posted as always on the latest company news, stock market updates and everything else that affects your money matters.
