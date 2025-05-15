ITV set for ad sales fall but does not expect hit from Trump film tariff threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV is bracing for a double-digit plunge in advertising revenues after last year was boosted by the Euros football tournament, but said it does not expect its production arm to be hit by US President Donald Trump’s proposed film tariffs.

The group said it was still assessing the “possibility of trade tariffs in the US”, but added that its ITV Studios business should not suffer a direct impact if Mr Trump went ahead with his threat to impose a 100% tariff on international films.

“ITV Studios only produces TV programming and therefore do not anticipate any direct impact from the imposition of tariffs on films,” according to the group.

It said it expects total ad revenues to slump by 14% in the second quarter as it comes up against strong comparatives from a year ago, when trading was buoyed by the men’s Euros.

The group’s trading update also showed ad revenues dropped 2% in the first three months of the year.

But its ITV Studios division notched up a 1% rise in first quarter revenues as it returned to growth following the impact of the 2023 US actors and writers strikes.

Growth in the production business was held back by the ending of the Saturday Night Takeaway and The Tower programmes, with internal revenues down 26%.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: “While the macroeconomic environment is uncertain, we remain confident that our strategic initiatives, our focus on financial and cost discipline and our diversified revenue and customer base will enable us to successfully navigate an evolving market landscape.”

She added that the group was “continuing to make good progress in implementing our cost and efficiency programme”, with £30 million of non-content cuts expected over 2025.