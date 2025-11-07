Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ITV in talks to sell broadcasting business to Sky in £1.6 billion deal

ITV confirms it is in talks with Sky owner Comcast

Athena Stavrou
Friday 07 November 2025 07:43 GMT
Comments
ITV has confirmed it is in early stage talks over a possible sale of its broadcasting arm to Sky (PA)
ITV has confirmed it is in early stage talks over a possible sale of its broadcasting arm to Sky (PA) (PA Archive)

ITV has confirmed it is in talks with Sky over the possible a sale of its broadcasting arm worth £1.6 billion.

The group behind hit shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island said there was no certainty over the terms of any possible sale of its media and entertainment division, or whether a deal would be agreed.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, ITV said: “ITV plc ("ITV") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible sale of its M&E business to Sky for an enterprise value of £1.6bn.

“There can be no certainty as to the terms upon which any potential sale may be agreed or whether any transaction will take place. A further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate.”

It comes after reports late on Thursday revealed Sky owner Comcast was holding discussions with ITV over a possible deal to buy the public service broadcaster’s media and entertainment arm, which includes its terrestrial TV channels and streaming service ITVX.

But the sale would not include ITV’s production arm, ITV Studios, which makes shows including I’m A Celebrity and the popular drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has also been the subject of previous sale speculation.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

