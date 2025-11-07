ITV in talks to sell broadcasting business to Sky in £1.6 billion deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV has confirmed it is in talks with Sky over the possible a sale of its broadcasting arm worth £1.6 billion.

The group behind hit shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island said there was no certainty over the terms of any possible sale of its media and entertainment division, or whether a deal would be agreed.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, ITV said: “ITV plc ("ITV") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible sale of its M&E business to Sky for an enterprise value of £1.6bn.

“There can be no certainty as to the terms upon which any potential sale may be agreed or whether any transaction will take place. A further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate.”

It comes after reports late on Thursday revealed Sky owner Comcast was holding discussions with ITV over a possible deal to buy the public service broadcaster’s media and entertainment arm, which includes its terrestrial TV channels and streaming service ITVX.

But the sale would not include ITV’s production arm, ITV Studios, which makes shows including I’m A Celebrity and the popular drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has also been the subject of previous sale speculation.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...