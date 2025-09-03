Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyber attack

The company stressed there is currently ‘no evidence’ that any customer data has been stolen in the attack

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 03 September 2025 07:11 BST
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a visit to Jaguar Land Rover in Birmingham (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed its production and sales have been "severely disrupted" by a major cyber attack.

The luxury car maker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, shut down systems after detecting issues affecting its global operations.

This latest setback follows ongoing challenges for JLR, including the impact of US tariffs and weak consumer confidence.

The company stated it is "working at pace" to restart operations across its retail and production sites.

The company stressed there is currently “no evidence” that any customer data has been stolen in the attack.

Jaguar Land Rover said there is currently ‘no evidence’ that any customer data has been stolen (JLR/PA)
The Liverpool Echo reported that workers at the company’s Halewood plant in Merseyside were told early on Monday morning not to come into work due to the issue.

A spokesman for the car manufacturer said: “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident.

“We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted.”

The attack comes after a recent spate of attacks across the UK retail sector, with Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.

M&S stopped online sales for around six weeks after a ransomware attack and warned that the incident could cost it around £300 million.

