Jaguar Land Rover tells staff to stay at home following cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed its production halt will extend into next week, as the luxury car manufacturer continues to grapple with the fallout from a significant cyber attack.

Factory staff have been instructed to remain off work until at least Wednesday, though they are to stay on standby as bosses closely monitor the evolving situation.

Production was initially paused last week across JLR’s facilities, including its Halewood plant on Merseyside, the Solihull factory in the West Midlands, and the engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.

Employees were first told not to return until 9 September, but this period has now been prolonged for at least another week due to ongoing disruption to production lines.

The UK-based manufacturer was forced to shut down its systems on 31 August after detecting a cyber attack that impacted its global operations.

A spokesperson stated the company is "working around the clock" to resume production, deploying cybersecurity specialists and implementing workarounds to maintain some level of activity.

Production was paused last week at JLR’s factories in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull in the West Midlands, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton ( David Jones/PA )

However, it warned that it believed “some data” had been accessed in the hack although it did not specify who has been affected, such as customers or staff.

The company said it was contacting people if it found their data had been affected.

Business minister Sir Chris Bryant said he cannot confirm or deny whether the major cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover was state-sponsored and he will not “jump to conclusions”.

An English-speaking hacker who calls himself “Rey” has claimed responsibility for the hack.

It is the latest in a spate of cyberattacks affecting UK businesses, with retailers M&S, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.

M&S was forced to stop online sales for about six weeks and warned the incident could cost it around £300 million.

On Wednesday, train operator LNER said passengers’ contact details and some information about past journeys had been accessed in a cyberattack.