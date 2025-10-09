Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover has begun restarting Range Rover production lines in Solihull, aiming for all its manufacturing sites to be fully operational by the end of next week, following a major cyber attack that halted operations.

Employees returned to the Solihull plant in the West Midlands on Thursday, after a phased production restart began on Wednesday. Operations had been suspended for more than a month following the significant hack.

The remaining Solihull lines, which produce the Range Rover Velar SUV and Jaguar F Pace models, are set to resume next Monday. Vehicle manufacturing at Halewood, Merseyside, will also restart then.

Overseas factories in Pune, India, and Brazil are scheduled to follow later next week, marking the final sites to recommence operations, the group confirmed.

JLR global manufacturing director Luis Vara said on Wednesday there was a "strong sense of unity and momentum" among production workers. Staff had been working from home since the firm’s systems were compromised on August 31.

The cyber attack occurred at a particularly crucial time for car firms, as September traditionally boosts demand for new vehicles with the release of the latest registration plates.

open image in gallery JLR’s Halewood vehicle production site, which will restart on Monday ( JLR/PA )

The incident also caused significant disruption to the firm’s global operations, with suppliers being left in limbo as production froze.

On Monday, JLR revealed a sharp drop in sales over recent months following the cyber incident, adding it had been a “challenging quarter” as it also grappled with the impact of higher US tariffs.

Sales fell by 17.1 per cent to 85,495 units between July and September, compared with the same period a year ago, with UK sales dropping by nearly a third.

The volume of wholesales tumbled by 24.2 per cent year on year to 66,165 units.

JLR said this partly reflected the production freeze since the start of September.

The group’s production restart began with its engine plant in Wolverhampton and its battery assembly centre in Coleshill, Birmingham, on Wednesday.

It also restarted stamping operations in Castle Bromwich, Halewood in Merseyside, and Solihull, on Wednesday, together with key areas of its Solihull vehicle production plant, such as its body shop, paint shop and its logistics operations centre.

open image in gallery The carmaker said employees went back to work at the Solihull site in the West Midlands on Thursday, following the phased restart of production on Wednesday ( REUTERS )

This was followed by operations at its vehicle manufacturing facility in Nitra, Slovakia.

Mr Vara said on Wednesday: “There is a strong sense of unity and momentum as we get back to doing what we do best, building quality luxury vehicles for our customers.”

The firm has the largest supply chain in the UK automotive sector, which employs around 120,000 people and is largely made up of small and medium-sized businesses.

The Government recently announced it would underwrite a £1.5 billion loan guarantee to JLR to give suppliers some certainty over payments, helping bolster JLR’s cash reserves, but calls mounted for more to be done.

JLR said on Tuesday that its extended support package would see suppliers paid much faster than under the usual payment terms, by as much as 120 days early.

It will start with qualifying JLR suppliers seen as critical to the restart of production, then will be expanded to cover some non-production suppliers who have also been affected.

JLR also vowed to pay back financing costs for those JLR suppliers who use the scheme during the restart phase.

A raft of other businesses have been hit by major cyber attacks in recent months, including beer giant Asahi, high street retailer Marks & Spencer and nursery group Kido Schools.