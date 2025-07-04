Jet2 set to reveal jump in profits amid rise in last-minute bookings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jet2 is expected to deliver stronger profits for the past year amid a jump in holidaymakers booking last-minute trips.

However, investors will be keen for more guidance from the company about how delays to plane deliveries and travel disruption will impact its performance in the new financial year.

The Leeds-based holiday operator and airline will report its finances for the year to March 31 on Wednesday July 9.

It is expected to reveal that profits have risen by as much as 10% to between £565 million and £570 million, having originally indicated profits of around £540 million late last year.

Analysts have also predicted a sharp jump in sales, with Panmure Liberum predicting sales of £7.21 billion for the year to March, up from £6.25 billion a year earlier.

Earlier this year, the company had seen shares waver after warning shareholders in February that it was facing higher hotel and flight costs and the delayed delivery of planes over the summer season.

Nevertheless, Jet2 pointed towards a positive outlook in its previous update in April, helping drive a rise in the firm’s share price, which ultimately struck record levels last month.

It has managed to grow profits despite above-inflation cost rises affecting key expenses including hotel accommodation, aircraft maintenance and general airport charges.

Jet2 also previously cautioned over the delayed delivery of new planes which will see it incur additional costs to cover aircraft gaps over the peak summer period.

Shareholders will therefore be keen to see if this has impacted key summer trading.

The company has pointed towards an 8% jump in summer bookings and is likely to have benefited from a trend towards more last-minute bookings.

Investors will be keen for a more detailed outlook on what profits will look like in the 2026 financial year after the company failed to give significant guidance in the previous update.

Michael Hewson, MCH market insights, said: “Interestingly there was little market reaction to the reluctance to provide any sort of guidance for 2026.

“Hopefully we’ll get more detail on that as well as further updates when it comes to its summer and winter bookings.”

Shareholders will also be interested to know if the business has been impacted by recent disruption in the industry, such as the French air traffic control strike this week.