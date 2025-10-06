Jet2 rewards thousands of employees with £58m share scheme bonus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Jet2 employees are set to receive a collective payout totalling £58 million, following the maturation of the travel company's employee share plan.

More than 5,700 staff members, who participated in the inaugural ShareSave scheme launched in 2022, will benefit from the windfall after it matured in early October.

The significant return comes after an 84 per cent surge in the firm’s share price since the scheme's inception, rising from an initial option price of £7.66. This growth has generated over £26 million in returns on staff investments.

Workers who have invested the maximum monthly amount stand to gain £15,261 if they opt to sell their stock.

open image in gallery Travel company Jet2 has seen an 84 per cent surge in the firm’s share price ( Getty/iStock )

Employees may choose to retain their shares and reinvest rather than taking out the potential payouts.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2 said: “We continue to grow and succeed by focusing on a simple philosophy of people, service, profits and we are delighted that our hard-working colleagues can share in the success that they helped create.

“Their passion and tireless dedication to delivering industry-leading levels of customer service is what drives our continued success, so we are incredibly pleased to see that effort rewarded through our ShareSave scheme.”

Last month, Jet2 cut its winter flight programme and said earnings will be towards the lower end of forecasts after it cautioned over a “difficult” market.

The group – which has seen the song used in its adverts, Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne, become a social media trend – said it would trim seats on sale by 200,000 to 5.6 million for the upcoming winter season, although this will still be 9 per cent higher than a year earlier.

It flagged a “less certain consumer environment” and said holidaymakers were booking even closer to the departure date.