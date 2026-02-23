Job vacancies plunge to low not seen since Covid pandemic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of job vacancies across the UK has plummeted to a five-year low, now approaching levels not witnessed since the height of the Covid pandemic, according to new research.

According to jobs site Adzuna, vacancies fell by 3 per cent in January, reaching 694,000.

This marks a continuation of a downward trend which was observed throughout late 2025 and represents the first time advertised roles have dropped below 700,000 since January 2021.

The report highlighted a significant contraction, with vacancies down 16 per cent compared to January 2025, and a 19 per cent decrease over the past six months.

Adzuna said that the figures underscore the sharp decline in job opportunities since mid-2025, exacerbating challenging conditions for jobseekers who are already grappling with a high cost of living, increased national insurance contributions, and the growing integration of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Competition for roles has intensified, with more than two jobseekers now vying for each available position.

The most frequently searched-for jobs included healthcare support workers, warehouse staff, lorry drivers, labourers, and kitchen assistants.

Andrew Hunter of Adzuna said: "As economists point to ONS (Office for National Statistics) data that suggests hiring rates are levelling off, the live picture from advertised jobs tells a different story.

“Our January figures show hiring is approaching pandemic-era levels, and with graduate roles falling to a record low, this suggests the market is far from being on stable footing – yet."

He added: "There are signs of resilience as 2026 gets under way. Wages continue to rise steadily, outpacing inflation for another month and several key sectors are seeing strong growth as employers compete for skilled workers.

“It’s encouraging to see areas such as teaching and domestic and cleaning continue to add jobs, showing that demand hasn’t disappeared entirely across the economy."