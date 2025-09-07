Healey launches defence growth deals in bid to boost UK jobs and industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defence Secretary John Healey has unveiled a new strategy to make defence an “engine for growth” across the UK, promising thousands of jobs and stronger regional economies.

The Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), launched on a visit to Bristol firm Rowden, will create five new Defence Growth Deals across the UK backed by £250 million over the next five years.

Mr Healey said the plan would make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a defence company while putting Britain “at the leading edge of innovation”.

He said: “The Defence Industrial Strategy will make defence an engine for growth across the UK, backing British jobs, British industry and British innovators.

“Defence Growth Deals offer a new partnership with UK Defence to build on industrial and innovation strengths that regions already hold.

“Together we aim to drive an increase in defence skills, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and jobs across all four nations.

“We want to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a defence firm and will put Britain at the leading edge of innovation.”

The deals would bring together businesses, local and national government, and academia to foster innovation and drive investment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is a plan for good jobs paying decent wages in Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, Plymouth and beyond.

“Through Defence Growth Deals, we will unleash the power of local economies while securing our country – building an economy that works for working people, in every part of this country, just as our Plan for Change promised.”

The Government said early analysis suggests there could be demand for up to 50,000 additional defence jobs by 2034/35 as spending increases.

The first Defence Growth Deals will be in Plymouth, South Yorkshire, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Plymouth, home to the largest naval base in Western Europe, will receive investment over the next decade, including in maritime autonomy.

South Yorkshire will see backing for its role in producing specialist materials and components for defence.

Wales will receive support to grow its UAV (unmanned/uncrewed aerial vehicle) sector, while Scotland will see investment across its space, maritime and technology industries.

Northern Ireland, already recognised as a cybersecurity hub, will build on its defence and maritime strengths.

The plan is underpinned by a historic increase in defence spending, which will rise to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament.

The DIS, ministers said, will strengthen the UK’s industrial base and ensure industry can respond rapidly to future challenges, drawing lessons from the war in Ukraine.