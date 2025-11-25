‘Madness’ to increase welfare spending in Budget, says AO World boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of electricals retailer AO World has called on the Chancellor to focus on cutting welfare spending rather than hitting businesses with more taxes, branding reported plans to scrap the two-child benefit cap as “madness”.

Chief executive John Roberts said the Labour party needed to “man up” and “make some difficult decisions” in Wednesday’s Budget.

He told the PA news agency that plans to boost welfare spending while the nation’s public finances need repairing, including speculation over moves to ditch the two-child benefit cap, were “madness”.

He urged Rachel Reeves to look at measures within the Government’s own spending to plug the public finances black hole and not hit businesses with more taxes.

He said: “Business is a force for good in the economy.

“It gets demonised in this government and all it’s seen as is a source of more and more tax that they can then blow on the welfare budget.”

Mr Roberts told PA the Cabinet “couldn’t run a bath let alone a business”.

“They have not business experience or appreciation in this government,” he added.

The group’s half-year results on Tuesday showed the group was hit with around £4 million in extra costs from the Government’s move to increase national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage in April.

Despite this, AO World reported a 10% rise in pre-tax profits to £18 million for the six months to September 30 and said annual profits would be around the top end of recently upgraded guidance, for pre-tax profits of between £45 million and £50 million.

It said the popularity of its membership programme was helping to drive the performance.