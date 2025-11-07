Power firm sets out plans to deliver 600 ‘earn as you learn’ roles in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some 600 “earn as you learn” jobs will be created under plans announced by an electricity company.

SSEN Transmission said the roles, which will be created by 2030, mark a “significant investment in the next generation of talent powering the north of Scotland’s transmission network”.

The announcement was made at an event at SSE’s training centre in Perth attended by the First Minister.

John Swinney welcomed the investment as “great news” for Scotland’s workforce and renewables sector.

As part of a recruitment drive, which has seen the company grow from around 400 people in 2019 to 2,500 today, it committed itself to having 5% of its workforce in “earn as you learn” roles.

“This commitment is opening doors for young people across a range of disciplines, from aspiring engineers, environmental specialists and planners, to join the rapidly growing electricity transmission sector,” the firm said.

SSEN, subsidiary of energy giant SSE, said the roles will support early careers through trainee programmes, summer placements, graduate schemes and apprenticeships.

The positions will be based across SSEN Transmission’s network area in the north of Scotland, including Wick in the Highlands, Elgin in Moray, Shetland and Aberdeenshire.

It comes after it set out a £22 billion, five-year plan it said will help the UK towards its clean energy targets while supporting tens of thousands of jobs.

The First Minister said: “This investment from SSEN Transmission is great news for Scotland’s workforce, renewables industries, economy, and our green, clean future

“The Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy is all about making sure everyone benefits from the global transition to net zero. Apprenticeships play a critical role in all of this, providing current and future workforces with in-demand, lifelong skills.

“Since 2023-24, we have invested over £185 million annually in high-quality apprenticeships, to meet the needs of employers, workforces, young people, and the Scottish economy.

“We will continue to work with employers like SSEN to shape provision and drive innovation, creating good, green jobs to help us all capitalise on Scotland’s vast renewables potential.”

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said: “We’re proud to be investing in the workforce of today and tomorrow that will help deliver a cleaner, more secure energy system.

“We’re building on the record number of graduates who joined our team earlier this year and looking ahead to 2030 we’re set to unlock 600 additional ‘earn as you learn’ roles across our teams, underlining our commitment to empowering the green energy workforce of tomorrow.

“It’s fantastic to have the First Minister for Scotland, John Swinney, with us today to help make this announcement. His support highlights the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for people across the country in Scotland’s green energy future.

“These earn as you learn roles are not just jobs, they’re pathways to purpose-driven, sustainable careers that will shape the energy landscape for generations to come. We can’t wait to welcome them to SSEN Transmission.”

Frank Mitchell, chairman of Skills Development Scotland (SDS), added: “SSEN Transmission’s investment in infrastructure is also an investment in people, building a workforce that will bring lasting benefits to the north of Scotland’s economy.

“For this reason, SDS is proud to be working with SSEN Transmission and a range of partners on the Workforce North Mission, which aims to ensure investment of this nature benefits the people and businesses of the Highlands and islands region – today and into the future.”