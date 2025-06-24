Cabinet minister compares himself to England footballer Jordan Henderson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has likened himself to England footballer Jordan Henderson, as he views his role as “facilitating other people’s success”.

The Cabinet minister said he wants to create the best opportunities for businesses to “put the ball into the net”.

He made the comments a day after the Government published its 10-year Industrial Strategy aimed at creating jobs and prosperity in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), offshore wind power and electric vehicle battery production.

Mr Reynolds and Henderson were both born in Sunderland.

Speaking at a summit hosted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders in central London on Tuesday, the Business Secretary said: “I like to be, bear with me here, the Jordan Henderson of Government. A fellow Mackem hero.

“Dictating the pace of play, protecting the back line, making the passes forward to give businesses the best opportunity to put the ball into the net.

“That’s our goal, as the Government. On the pitch, working hard, always making sure the ball goes to the right place, but fundamentally facilitating other people’s success.”

Mr Reynolds said the Government’s plan sets out how the UK will “solidify itself as the best place in the world to start, to grow and to invest in advanced manufacturing”.

He went on: “That means an ambition to nearly double the annual business investment in the sector by 2035.

“In an automotive context, that means growing our output to over 1.3 million vehicles by 2035, helping to stabilise and grow our supply chain.

“Now that’s a huge task. Previous governments would not have had this level of ambition, but we know it is well within your grasp.”

UK factories produced 779,584 new cars in 2024.

Henderson, 35, played for Dutch side Ajax last season but there is speculation he could return to the Premier League.

In March, Thomas Tuchel ended Henderson’s 18-month exile from international football by selecting him in his first squad as England head coach.