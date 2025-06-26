Reynolds: Port Talbot plant does not meet US rules to get steel tariff exemption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that the Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot does not meet “melt and pour” rules needed to get exemptions from Donald Trump’s steel tariffs over the line.

The steel industry faces uncertainty over the US-UK trade deal finalised this month, which slashed tariffs on aerospace and auto sectors, but left levies on steel standing at 25% rather than falling to zero as originally agreed.

Negotiations are ongoing to secure the outstanding tariff agreements.

The executive order signed by Mr Trump suggests the US wants assurances on the supply chains for steel intended for export, as well as on the “nature of ownership” of production facilities.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the ownership structure of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe does not need to change to complete the deal with the US.

“The issue with the implementation of the steel agreement is the melt and pour rules, which is the US interpretation of rules of origin around steel,” Mr Reynolds told reporters.

He said that applies to the Port Talbot plant, where semi-finished products come into the UK and then go to the mills for processing to keep the business going.

“That doesn’t meet their existing implementation of that in the US.”

The British Steel plant is controlled directly by the Government, but is still owned by Chinese firm Jingye.

Asked if British Steel’s ownership was part of US trade talks, he said it “comes up in the context of the US (being) very supportive of what we did” to take control of the plant.

“On British Steel, we have to resolve issues of ownership separate to issues around US trade,” he said.

The ownership is something that needs to be resolved “regardless” of the US talks.

The Government plans to class Britain’s steel and energy sectors as “nationally important” to UK security under new procurement rules.