Just Eat processed 145,000 orders on Christmas Day, with panic-buying grocery deliveries, including last-minute turkey, making up 40 per cent of the total.

This festive surge contributed to a busy December for the online delivery platform, which saw more than 17 million orders overall, significantly boosted by grocery and Chinese takeaway demand.

Festive consumer habits were also evident, with sales of pigs in blankets accelerating week-on-week before Christmas, reaching 13,000 packs sold. Searches for turkey peaked on December 23 and 24.

Leigh Phillipson, commercial director at Just Eat UK, said: “December is a fast-paced month where routines shift and convenience really comes into its own, we see customers leaning into familiar comfort foods and last-minute treats as they celebrate with friends and family.”

On New Year’s Eve, there was a 300% surge in orders for prosecco and champagne, with more than 4,500 orders placed in the final hour of 2025, while New Year’s Day saw sales of coconut water and sports drinks jump 132%.

“It was clear to see that customers quickly pivoted to recovery and healthier choices on January 1, aiming to get off on the right foot and take part in the health-led trends that we’ll see continue to gain momentum in 2026,” Ms Phillipson said.

Chinese takeaway orders doubled on December 24 and 31, with the cuisine attracting more than 350,000 searches across the month.

Just Eat Takeaway, which delivers groceries and takeaways to customers worldwide, took 653 million orders globally in 2024.

In December, Jitse Groen, the company’s founder, announced he was stepping down after 25 years at the helm.

He was succeeded by Roberto Gandolfo at the start of the year.