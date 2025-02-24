£3.4bn Just Eat takeover set to shake up food delivery sector

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just Eat Takeaway.com, the takeaway delivery giant, is poised for a €4.1 billion (£3.4 billion) takeover by Dutch tech investor Prosus.

The offer of €20.30 (£16.85) per share aims to forge a “European tech champion”. Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers, already holds a 28% stake in Delivery Hero, a Just Eat competitor.

This all-cash bid follows a turbulent period for Just Eat.

The planned all-cash offer comes after a difficult past few years for Amsterdam-based Just Eat, which had enjoyed booming business – and a soaring share price – during the pandemic when households were forced to eat at home, but saw trading and its stock price pare bask sharply when lockdowns ended.

Jitse Groen, chief executive and founder of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com is now a faster growing, more profitable and predominantly European-based business.

“Prosus fully supports our strategic plans and its extensive resources will help to further accelerate our investments and growth across food, groceries, fintech and other adjacencies. We are looking forward to an exciting future together.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com will continue to be based in Amsterdam under its current name and will maintain its key brands following the deal, the group confirmed.

Prosus said it would be the fourth largest food delivery group in the world following the takeover.

Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive of Prosus, said: “We are excited for Just Eat Takeaway.com to join the Prosus Group and the opportunity to create a European tech champion.

“Prosus already has an extensive food delivery portfolio outside of Europe and a proven track record of profitable growth through investment in our customer and driver experiences, restaurant partnerships, and world-class logistics, powered by innovation and artificial intelligence.”

open image in gallery Prosus has had its sights on Just Eat for many years, having lost out to Netherlands-based firm Takeaway.com in the battle to buy Just Eat in early 2020.

Prosus can combine its “strong technical and investment capabilities” to Just Eat’s strong position in key European markets, it added.

Prosus already has a food business spanning 70 countries, with full ownership of Latin American food delivery platform iFood, as well as the stake in Delivery Hero, a 4% holding in global food delivery giant Meituan and a 25% stake in India’s recently floated food and grocery delivery platform, Swiggy.

It has had its sights on Just Eat for many years, having lost out to Netherlands-based firm Takeaway.com in the battle to buy Just Eat in early 2020.

Since then, Just Eat bought US food-ordering platform Grubhub in an ill-fated deal, paying 7.3 billion US dollars (£5.8 billion) at the height of the takeaway boom in 2021, only to offload the business for 650 million dollars (£514 million) last November.

Just Eat also delisted from the London Stock Exchange last December to focus on its Amsterdam listing amid cost-cutting efforts.