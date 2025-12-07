Ministers promise 50,000 new apprenticeships in bid to tackle youth unemployment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a major investment in apprenticeships on Monday in an effort to tackle rising youth unemployment.

Some 50,000 young people are expected to benefit from the £725 million investment, in which more apprenticeships will be created in sectors including AI, hospitality and engineering.

The Government is aiming to reverse a decline in the number of young people starting apprenticeships, which has fallen by almost 40% in the past decade.

The Prime Minister has also expressed his desire to see apprenticeships treated with the same respect as degree courses.

At this year’s Labour party conference, he said he wanted to see two-thirds of young people study for a degree or an apprenticeship.

Sir Keir said: “For too long, success has been measured by how many young people go to university. That narrow view has held back opportunity and created barriers we need to break.

“If you choose an apprenticeship, you should have the same respect and opportunity as everyone else.”

Sir Keir will mark the announcement with a visit to McLaren’s technology centre near Woking, in Surrey on Monday, where he will meet apprentices and other young people at the start of their careers.

McLaren, whose driver Lando Norris won the Formula 1 championship on Sunday, employs 84 people in its early careers scheme and is developing apprenticeships in a range of areas to increase that number.

The funding, which covers the next three years, includes a commitment to fully fund apprenticeships at small and medium-sized businesses.

It also includes £140 million for regional mayors to link young people not in employment, education or training (Neet) with local apprenticeships.

Ministers have been especially concerned with the rising number of young people classed as Neets, which experts suggest is on course to exceed one million for the first time since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

On Sunday, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden announced an £820 million investment in tackling the Neet problem, including more training and guaranteed jobs for long-term out-of-work young people.

He said: “This funding is a downpayment on young people’s futures and the future of the country, creating real pathways into good jobs and providing work experience, skills training and guaranteed employment.”

The Government is also expected to set out its national youth strategy this week.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Mr McFadden said young people had “not had a good enough deal” in areas such as housing and employment.

He said: “Young people do need a better deal. They need a Government that believes in them.”