Political unease sparks increase in UK bond yields as FTSE 100 dips

Stocks in London fell on Thursday and the pound dipped while strong US data boosted the dollar, as talk of a political challenge to Sir Keir Starmer saw UK bond yields climb.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 36.45 points, 0.4%, at 9,213.98, while the FTSE 250 ended 102.75 points lower, 0.5%, at 21,587.77, and the AIM All-Share ended down 8.80 points, 1.1%, at 773.62.

Figures showed the US economy grew at a stronger pace than expected in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest reading from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, amid a rise in consumer spending.

US gross domestic product rose 3.8% quarter-on-quarter on an annualised basis in the three months to June, revised up from a 3.3% rise previously reported.

The first quarter saw the US economy shrink 0.5%.

Meanwhile, a report from the US Labour Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 in the week ending September 20, more than had been expected, allaying some fears that the jobs market is cooling.

Separate figures showed durable goods orders were also stronger than expected.

“Ultimately the updated GDP figures suggest the US economy was undeniably resilient in the first half of the year despite the on again, off again approach to US trade policy,” analysts at Wells Fargo said.

“While resilient growth is somewhat hard to square with the rapidly slowing jobs market, it perhaps is best explained by the no hire, no fire dynamic playing out today,” the broker added.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said the better-than-expected US GDP data “leads to questions about whether the Fed needs to cut rates further.”

In response, the dollar climbed and bond yields firmed.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3348 dollars when the London equity market close on Thursday, compared with 1.3452 dollars on Wednesday.

The euro stood at 1.1676 dollars, lower than the previous day’s 1.1740 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 149.74 yen, higher compared with 148.75 yen on Wednesday.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.20%, up from 4.14% on Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury stood at 4.78%, widened from 4.76%.

In European equities on Thursday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 0.4%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 0.6% lower.

Stocks in New York were lower at the time of the London close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%, the S&P 500 index was 0.6% lower, as was the Nasdaq Composite.

In London, the 10-year bond yield firmed to 4.77% from 4.70% on Wednesday as the possibility of a political challenge to Sir Keir was raised.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he had been approached by a number of Labour MPs about replacing the Prime Minister as Labour leader.

He also said the UK should not be “in hock” to bond markets as he pledged to borrow money to build council houses alongside a mass nationalisation programme.

But Mark Dowding, chief investment officer for fixed income at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, told the Financial Times: “I think this speaks to his own financial naivety.

“Market confidence would sour very quickly. Yields would rise and the pound would also likely be under pressure.”

Ms Brooks at XTB agreed, saying: “The problem with Burnham’s rhetoric is that the UK Government needs to be very aware of the bond market because we have a budget deficit, which has been exacerbated by Labour’s current spending plans.

“His agenda could widen the deficit and push up borrowing costs even more, which is why bond yields are rising.”

On the FTSE 100, Halma rose 1.0% as it struck an optimistic tone in a trading statement, lifting revenue expectations for the full-year.

Halma now expects to deliver low double-digit percentage organic constant currency revenue growth for the full year to March 31 after previously guided growth in the upper single-digit percentage range.

Analysts at Citi said the statement represents “encouraging progress” and “points to the upside”. The investment bank said it is anticipating an around 3% to 4% upgrade to consensus expectations for revenue.

Phoenix Group fell 5.4% as it traded ex-dividend, while ConvaTec dipped 5.6% after the US government launched investigations into imports from the medical devices sector.

The US administration is trying to “determine the effects on the national security of imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment”.

On the FTSE 250, Petershill Partners leapt 34% as it announced plans to return funds to shareholders and delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange.

The FTSE 250-listing, founded by Goldman Sachs in 2007, said it had concluded that the company’s share price and valuation has not “appropriately reflected the quality and underlying value of the company’s assets, its strong financial performance and attractive growth prospects.”

As a result, the company intends to return, including a dividend, the equivalent of 313 pence per share to investors, or GBP3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Upper Crust owner SSP advanced 7.0% after a report suggested an activist investor is trying to stir takeover interest in the firm.

The Financial Times said Irenic Capital Management, an activist hedge fund, is trying to garner interest in a take-private deal for SSP after boosting its stake in the firm.

The FT noted Irenic’s approach at SSP has similarities with an activist campaign it launched in 2023 at Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group, which resulted in a £506 million sale to private equity group Apollo Management.

Brent oil advanced to 69.15 dollars a barrel on Thursday from 68.94 dollars late on Wednesday.

Gold ebbed to 3,729.67 dollars an ounce on Thursday, down against 3,750.05 dollars on Wednesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rio Tinto, up 168.00 pence to 4,916.00p, 3i, up 76.00p at 3,947.00p, Entain, up 14.40p at 888.40p, Beazley, up 12.00p at 860.50p, and Smiths Group, up 26.00p at 2,290.00p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were ConvaTec, down 13.20p at 221.20p, Phoenix Group, down 35.50p at 623.00p, AstraZeneca, down 254.00p at 10,956.00p, Barclays, down 8.70p at 376.35p and DCC, down 104.00p at 4,714.00p.

Contributed by Alliance News