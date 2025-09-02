Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Cooper denies Reeves being ‘sidelined’ after No 10 shake-up

Preparations for the budget are likely to dominate the coming weeks.

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 02 September 2025 08:45 BST
Yvette Cooper insisted Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves would continue to work ‘extremely closely’ after the Prime Minister moved to increase No 10’s economic firepower on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
Yvette Cooper insisted Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves would continue to work ‘extremely closely’ after the Prime Minister moved to increase No 10’s economic firepower on Monday (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves has not been sidelined by Number 10, a senior minister has said after Sir Keir Starmer reshuffled his Downing Street team.

Monday’s shake-up saw the Chancellor’s deputy, Darren Jones, move into a new role as chief secretary to the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir also brought in Baroness Minouche Shafik, a former Bank of England deputy governor, as his chief economic adviser and senior Treasury mandarin Dan York-Smith as his principal private secretary.

The reshuffle has been seen as a sign the Prime Minister is seeking to boost Number 10’s economic firepower ahead of the budget this autumn, leading to the suggestion that Ms Reeves’s role has been diminished.

But speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper denied that the Chancellor had been “sidelined”, insisting the situation was “quite the reverse”.

She said: “I think the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have always worked extremely closely together and continue to do so.”

Following the mini-reshuffle, Sir Keir will bring together his senior ministers on Tuesday – also the Prime Minister’s birthday – for their first Cabinet meeting after the summer recess.

On Monday, he stressed that the Government was moving into its “second phase” with a “more powerful Number 10” and a “focus on delivery”.

Preparations for the budget are likely to dominate the coming weeks, with Ms Reeves facing the prospect of introducing significant tax hikes or spending cuts if she is to meet her self-imposed rule of balancing day-to-day spending with tax receipts by 2029-30.

Asked if Downing Street would have more input following Sir Keir’s changes, Ms Cooper told Sky News that “ultimately, the Chancellor always writes the budget” but this was “always with conversations and discussions with the Prime Minister throughout, so you get that strong support”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in