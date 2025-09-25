Starmer ‘determined’ to reach a deal over US tariffs on Scotch whisky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer says he is “determined” to reach a deal on US whisky tariffs, but negotiations are ongoing.

The Prime Minister also said the implementation of a trade deal with India would be “very good for whisky in Scotland”.

The sector is concerned about the impact of tariffs – currently levied at 10% – on whisky exported from Scotland to the US.

The Scottish Government is also pushing for the sector to be exempted from tariffs levied by the Trump administration, with First Minister John Swinney flying to Washington DC to meet with the US president in the White House earlier this month.

In an interview with BBC Scotland political editor Glen Campbell, the Prime Minister said he had raised the topic whisky with President Trump when they met during the state visit to the UK last week.

He said: “I absolutely understand how important it is for Scotland. It is part of our discussions.”

Asked if there is still a chance of a deal, he said: “Yes, and I want to get to the best possible outcome, and I’m determined to do so.

“Obviously, it’s a matter of negotiation. Our teams are discussing that.

“Alongside that, and separately, I want to bring forward the implementation of the India deal – which again for whisky, offers great opportunities.

“Different, of course, to the market in the US, but if we can achieve both of those things, that will be very good for whisky in Scotland.”