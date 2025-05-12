Kim Kardashian’s Skims to open first UK store in London’s Regent Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims is set to open its first UK store in London’s Regent Street after signing a deal with the Crown Estate.

The US brand has signed a lease on a property in the historic shopping street and is set to open in summer 2026.

Skims was co-founded by billionaire reality TV star and businesswoman Kardashian and entrepreneur Jens Grede in 2019, specialising in women’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear for a variety of body types.

A men’s collection was launched in 2023, and the brand has partnered with an array of celebrities including Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Usher and Jude Bellingham for advertising campaigns that have tapped into popular culture.

Skims products sell in stores in a number of US cities, as well as concessions in London department stores Selfridges and Harrods.

The 10-year Regent Street lease will see the first standalone shop open in the UK.

It is set to replace the flagship Ted Baker store which has been empty since the British fashion brand was forced to shut the doors of its UK high street shops.

This followed the collapse into administration last year of the business which ran its operations.

The Crown Estate is an independent company that belongs to the monarch for the duration of their reign, with a £16 billion portfolio of property that spans the country, including London’s West End.

Profits made by company are partly used to fund the work of the monarchy.

Skims’ chief commercial officer Robert Norton said opening the brand’s first UK store in London’s Regent Street is a “landmark moment” for the business.

“Its global prestige and vibrant history make it the perfect setting to debut our immersive retail experience,” he said.