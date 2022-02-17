KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle has increased prices of its goods and warned of more rises on the way.

Another company behind well-known household brands, Reckitt Benckiser, said it too was being forced to hike prices to reflect its soaring costs.

The announcements are further bad news for households already facing the worst squeeze on living standards in decades.

Nestle, which also makes Cheerios and Felix cat food, said it raised its prices by an average of 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared with the same period the year before.

It did not specify which products are now more expensive.

Chief executive Mark Schneider said shoppers should expect higher prices across the sector.

"It's a safe assumption that our input cost increases for 2022 will be higher than 2021, that is something that we have to reflect in our pricing," he said.

"There is almost no place in the company that is exempt of inflation now."

Soaring energy prices, high demand for raw materials and bottlenecks in global shipping as the world readjusts in the wake of lockdowns are all helping to push up prices.

Official figures out this week show that the consumer prices index - a closely watched measure of inflation - rose to 5.5 per cent last month, the fastest rate in three decades.

Nestle said commodities, labour, utilities and freight costs had all increased.

The Swiss food group reported that organic sales grew by 7. per cent in 2021 as a whole, with prices up 2 per cent over the year.

Reckitt Benckiser, which makes brands including Durex and Dettol, said its costs rose 11 per cent in 2021.

Reckitt's finance chief Jeff Carr said that the company was "absorbing a significant part" of higher operating costs through "efficiency" and "better buying".

"We are not passing it on to consumers," he said. "We are passing some pricing onto consumers but we minimise that through the programmes we have…to absorb those cost increases."

Sales of its Durex condoms, KY lubricants and Veet hair removal products received a boost as customers began to socialise more last year following tough restrictions in 2020.

Reckitt said some of its medical products including Strepsils and Lemsip had suffered from "very low incidences of cold and flu in 2020 and the spring of 2021" but were now improving.

Sales of Dettol also dropped sharply compared with 2020, when people were encouraged to disinfect surfaces.

Reckitt's share price jumped 5.7 per cent on Thursday after the results announcement.