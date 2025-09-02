Ketchup giant Kraft Heinz to split in two ‘to unleash power of brands’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food giant Kraft Heinz is poised to divide its sprawling operations into two independent, publicly traded companies, a decade after its formation through a major merger.

The move, confirmed on Tuesday following reports last week, comes as the company seeks to overcome recent struggles. Known for household staples such as ketchup, baked beans, Heinz soups, and HP sauce in the UK, the firm stated the overhaul is "designed to maximise Kraft Heinz’s capabilities and brands while reducing complexity".

One part of the business will operate as Global Taste Elevation Co, which will include the group’s global brands and many of its sauces and tinned products.

open image in gallery Ketchup maker Kraft Heinz has revealed plans to split into two businesses (Alamy/PA)

This will include brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese, the company said.

It will then also create the North American Grocery Co, focusing on staples in the US and other parts of the region, where it has brands including Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz chief executive, said: “This move will unleash the power of our brands and unlock the potential of our business.

“This next step in our transformation is only possible because of the commitment of our 36,000 talented employees who deliver quality and value for consumers every day.

“We will continue to operate as ‘one Kraft Heinz’ throughout the separation process.”

The deal is expected to complete in the second half of next year, dependent on regulatory approval.