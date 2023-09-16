One year ago, the plans for Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget were in full swing.

Kwarteng had been made chancellor in Liz Truss’s new government, which began on 6 September. A little more than two weeks later, he delivered what was billed as “the growth plan” to the House of Commons.

It was a disaster. Kwarteng and Truss were promising too much too soon, without the underpinning of funding. What they proposed was not fully costed and tested. To cap it all, in terms of public perception, some of their measures were skewed towards favouring the better off.