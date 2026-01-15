Pub owners M&B and Fuller’s cheer ‘exceptionally strong’ Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hospitality giants Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller’s have shrugged off cost-of-living concerns from consumers to cheer strong Christmas trading.

Both companies saw shares tick higher in early trading on Thursday after revealing increased sales in recent weeks.

The news comes amid a whirlwind period for the pub sector, with the Labour Government expected to announce more financial support measures for the industry following criticism over upcoming increases in business rates for most pubs.

All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner M&B told shareholders it saw an “exceptionally strong” festive period as customer demand grew further.

Like-for-like sales grew by 7.7% between December 14 to January 3, compared with a year earlier.

This was buoyed by 10.5% growth over the key festive days of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The news came as the company, which also runs Harvester venues, revealed that total sales grew by 4.5% over the 15 weeks to January 10.

This was particularly supported by higher food sales, which grew by 5.1% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company said it expects to face about £130 million of extra costs this year, primarily due to higher labour costs and food cost inflation, but stressed that it is “confident” it can manage these.

Phil Urban, chief executive of M&B, said: “Sales growth on key festive dates was particularly strong, with Christmas Day setting a new all-time record for the highest sales day, surpassing last year’s benchmark.

“Our focus remains on tackling the significant cost headwinds faced by the industry this financial year through the effective execution of our Ignite programme and our successful capital investment programme, driving both cost efficiencies and increased sales.

“We remain well positioned to further grow market share in the year ahead by leveraging the strength of our diverse portfolio of established brands and enviable estate locations.”

Elsewhere, fellow pub owner Fuller’s also hailed “outstanding” trade over the Christmas period.

It reported 8.2% like-for-like sales growth over the past five weeks, covering Christmas and New Year, compared with a year earlier.

It said the recent performance has maintained strong recent momentum and means sales are up 5.3% for the 41 weeks to January 10.

Executive chairman of the London-based group, Simon Emeny, said: “I am delighted we have maintained our strong growth momentum – in both sales and profitability – and this has been further enhanced with an excellent Christmas trading period.

“In addition to this outstanding operational performance, we continue to effectively deliver on our capital allocation framework with the ongoing share buyback programme and through our extensive programme of capital investment, with a number of exciting investment schemes scheduled for the final quarter of this financial year.”