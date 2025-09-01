More than 100 fake Labubu dolls seized in Moray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 fake Labubu dolls have been seized by trading standards officers in Moray amid “significant safety concerns”.

The toys are copies of the dolls made by Pop Mart which have become increasingly popular in recent years but are expensive, leading to a flood of counterfeits on the market.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards team seized the toys from shops in Elgin town centre and warned of the dangers of buying the fake products which could pose risks to children.

They found that many of the toys had small parts that could easily come off, posing a choking hazard, while some had poor stitching and exposed stuffing, increasing the risk of suffocation.

Other fake toys seized around the country have been found to contain dangerous chemicals.

Councillor David Gordon, chairman of the council’s Planning and Regulatory Services Committee, said: “There are significant safety concerns associated with these fake toys.

“Toy Safety Regulations are there to protect children from the dangers associated with toys which haven’t been properly tested to ensure they are safe from risks like harmful chemicals and choking hazards.

“Shops who choose to ignore these risks and sell these types of unsafe toys can expect to have them seized.”

Trading standards officers said that genuine Labubu dolls have a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a QR code linking to the official website, and a UV stamp on one foot.

They advised people to be cautious when thinking of buying toys that are much cheaper than expected or look poorly made, and to look for the CE or UKCA safety mark on the label.

Shoppers buying toys are also advised to check the packaging for the name and address of a UK or EU supplier.