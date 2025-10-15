Ladbrokes owner Entain sees growth slow after punter-friendly sports results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ladbrokes owner Entain has blamed a run of customer-friendly sports results for slowing growth over the summer.

The group, which also owns brands including Coral and Sportingbet, said total group net gaming revenue (NGR) – the amount of money the company pockets after paying out winnings to customers – increased by 7% at constant currencies, slowing from 10% growth in the first half of the year.

It said this included an impact of between one and two percentage points due to adverse sports results in September.

But the group stuck by its full year guidance for underlying earnings of between £1.1 billion to £1.15 billion despite the hit.

The firm’s US joint venture, BetMGM, also served as a bright spot once again as it upped its annual outlook after recording a better-than-expected increase in revenue of 23% to 667 million US dollars (£499 million) in the third quarter.

BetMGM, in which Entain has a 50% stake along with US casino giant MGM Resorts International, said it now expects to deliver net revenues of at least 2.75 billion US dollars (£2.06 billion) and underlying earnings of around 200 million US dollars (£150 million).

But shares fell 2% in morning trading on Wednesday.

Stella David, chief executive of Entain, said: “Entain’s transformation continues at pace.”

She added: “Whilst we still have more to do, our third quarter performance is further evidence of the quality of our diverse business and its underlying momentum.”

Entain said UK and Ireland NGR rose 8% year-on-year at constant currency, with online growth of 15% and retail up 2%.

International NGR rose 1% at constant currency, with online volume growth of 5%, which was largely offset by customer friendly sports results in September, according to the firm.

Ms David – former chairwoman at Entain – was confirmed earlier this year as permanent chief executive, having taken on the role on an interim basis when Gavin Isaacs resigned in February after just five months in the role.

The group has now had four bosses in the past five years.