Stock markets rose in the UK and the rest of Europe on Monday, as investors sought to buy back in following last week’s falling share prices on the back of Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement. The FTSE 100 enjoyed a rise of 0.4 per cent before US stocks followed suit to move higher - though Switzerland’s index took a hit due to the unexpectedly high tariff placed on the nation.
Elsewhere, mortgage rates are starting to hot up again in anticipation of an interest rate cut from the Bank of England later this week. The likes of Nationwide and Barclays have been reducing two- and five-year deal terms, with hundreds of thousands of homeowners still set to renew their deals this year.
Meanwhile, the UK has agreed its latest trade deal with Mexico - albeit a more limited one surrounding pork products, worth an estimated £19m across five years.
BP confirms biggest oil and gas field discovery in 25 years
Energy giant BP has announced its biggest oil and gas field discovery in 25 years after a drilling off the coast of Brazil.
The company’s vice president for oil production, Gordon Birrell, said it was a “significant discovery” and the largest since 1999, when a giant gasfield in the Caspian Sea was discovered. It is expected to contain a mix of gas and oil as well as condensate, which is a liquid form of natural gas.
The size of the field in the Bumerangue prospect is more than 300 square kilometres – about three times the size of central Paris.
Stock markets rose on Monday - Diageo tops FTSE 100 firms reporting today
After steep falls on Friday, stock markets around Europe rose once more yesterday.
The FTSE 100 climbed around 0.4 per cent, led by Lloyds rising having learned they’d need to pay out a lower maximum amount than expected over the car finance mis-selling scandal.
Today the earnings season continues with spirits and beer maker Diageo, which owns Guinness, Smirnoff and other brands, reporting their latest profits.
Diageo shares are down around 29 per cent in 2025 so far and saw the unexpected exit of their CEO last month.
Good morning and welcome to our daily business news live blog.
Today as usual we’ll bring you the latest from company news, stock market updates and everything surrounding your money.
More to come on the car finance scandal compensation too no doubt.
