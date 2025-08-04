Business news live: FCA considers compensation scheme over car finance scandal and FTSE 100 rises
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Monday
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are set to launch a consultation review over compensation for the car loan scandal, after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday. Up to £18bn could be made available for consumers, with banks on the line for repayment for next year. It is estimated that claimants may end up with less than £950 each, with millions of customers potentially eligible.
Later this week, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will be announcing its latest interest rates decision, with rates widely expected to be cut to 4 per cent in the face of rising unemployment.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 has opened on Monday slightly higher following a sharp fall at the end of last week, the result of Donald Trump’s tariffs soon coming into effect and being announced with further punitive measures on some nations.
Martin Lewis explains how to claim car finance mis-selling compensation
Financial expert Martin Lewis has advised on the next steps for drivers who were mis-sold car loans, after a financial regulator said the industry could pay out up to £18bn in compensation.
The Financial Conduct Authority is launching a compensation consultation which will determine how much is paid out to millions of people who paid more interest than they knew about.
A Supreme Court ruling on Friday (1 August) found that lenders are not liable for hidden commission payments in car finance schemes, a decision which means most of the claims will not go ahead, but only the most serious claims will be eligible for compensation.
But many cases in a separate strand of the car finance mis-selling case, which was not part of the Supreme Court ruling, are still likely to receive payouts, Mr Lewis explained.
Most set to get less than £950 compensation as FCA begin review
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) suggests most individuals will get less than £950 compensation, based on total payouts.
A statement on Sunday said the FCA will start a consultation period on an “industry-wide compensation scheme” which will now run for some time.
The FCA also said they will come up with rules for determining compensation levels.
Those rules will determine “how lenders should consistently, efficiently and fairly decide whether someone is owed compensation and how much”
The FCA will also ensure firms are following those set down rules and act accordingly if they’re not.
Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said:
“It is clear that some firms have broken the law and our rules. It’s fair for their customers to be compensated. We also want to ensure that the market, relied on by millions each year, can continue to work well and consumers can get a fair deal.”
“Our aim is a compensation scheme that’s fair and easy to participate in, so there’s no need to use a claims management company or law firm. If you do, it will cost you a significant chunk of any money you get.”
“It will take time to establish a scheme but we hope to start getting people any money they are owed next year.”
Share prices surge for Lloyds and Close Brothers on car finance ruling
Given the car finance ruling came down from the Supreme Court on Friday after markets closed, today is the first moment of reaction in share price terms.
As the total compensation which might be paid out is on the lower than expected end, the share prices for lenders who may have to pay out the compensation have shot up accordingly.
Lloyds are up 6 per cent in early trading, while FTSE 250 firm Close Brothers have rocketed more than 20 per cent.
Car finance mis-selling payout scheme could cost billions, says FCA
A compensation scheme to pay out to drivers who were mis-sold car loans could cost as much as £18bn, the financial regulator has said.
Millions of drivers were denied payouts after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday (1 August) that lenders are not liable for hidden commission payments in car finance schemes.
Two lenders, FirstRand Bank and Close Brothers, challenged a Court of Appeal ruling that the “secret” commission payments paid to car dealers as part of finance arrangements made before 2021 – without the motorist’s fully informed consent – were unlawful.
After the Supreme Court’s decision the bulk of the claims will therefore not go ahead, with only the most serious claims eligible for compensation. The £18bn figure is a significant drop from the £45bn if the Supreme Court upheld the ruling in full.
FTSE 100 in small rise after opening
We’ll get into the car loan mis-selling latest momentarily but let’s quickly check into money markets first after opening. Investors will be watching stock market levels this week after most took a sharp downward turn at the end of last week.
That came as Trump’s original tariff deadline came and went with another extension and another raft of new rates for some countries.
This morning the FTSE 100 has risen 0.05 per cent in the opening minutes of trading, but it’s very much a timid-feeling position.
The German DAX is up 0.45 per cent and the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.64 per cent.
Business news live - Monday 4 August
Good morning and welcome to our business live blog covering the usual company news, FTSE 100 and stock market movements and everything regarding your money.
Today we also take on board the car loan scandal and the latest movements there.
