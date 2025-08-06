Business news live: FTSE 100 latest with Glencore profits and Tesla shareholders sue Musk over Robotaxi
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Wednesday
The FTSE 100 finished almost flat on Tuesday after being up for most of the day, followed by US stocks falling in the evening and then Asian stocks markets rising overnight. Wednesday puts mining giant Glencore in the spotlight, reporting its latest results, along with the likes of Coca-Cola Hellenic, 3i Group and Legal & General.
Outside the markets, Aldi was displaced as the UK’s cheapest supermarket after price analysis by consumer group Which?, while Rachel Reeves has been advised to raise taxes significantly by one think tank.
Meanwhile, Tesla is coming under fire from its own shareholders as a group look to sue CEO Elon Musk over the company’s Robotaxi, as reaction continues to Mr Musk’s giant pay packet in the form of shares to keep him in place at the firm for the long term.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Tesla shareholders in class action lawsuit against Elon Musk over Robotaxi
Tesla shareholders have reportedly launched a class action lawsuit against both the company and Elon Musk, surrounding the firm’s Robotaxi plans.
The lawsuit alleges Musk and Tesla committed securities fraud by concealing risks surrounding the company’s self-driving vehicles, with the Guardian reporting the chief executive overstating the effectiveness and future potential of the cars on a regular basis.
After tests started, the Tesla share price dropped more than 6 per cent. The company said “scalable and safe deployment across diverse geographies and use cases” was their focus, but they do not yet have permission to roll out the Robotaxis across the US.
The company have not responded to the claim, the report says.
Business news latest - Wednesday 6 August
Good morning all and welcome to our business live blog. Coming up today, the usual mix of money matters, stock market coverage, business and companies news and everything which might affect your wealth.
Today that includes a few names early on such as Rachel Reeves, Elon Musk and the Bank of England - let’s get started.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments