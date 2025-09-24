Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lego has announced a £200 million deal to acquire 29 entertainment venues from theme park operator Merlin Entertainments.

The Danish toy giant stated the purchase of the Lego and Legoland branded discovery centres is part of its strategy to expand the brand’s retail presence.

Merlin, which also owns Alton Towers, currently manages these sites, featuring Lego building zones, creative workshops, and retail outlets.

These centres are located across nine countries, including two in the UK (Birmingham and Manchester), with a significant presence in the US, attracting approximately five million visitors annually.

The deal is anticipated to conclude by the end of the year.

It does not include Legoland Resorts, such as Legoland in Windsor, which will continue to be operated by Merlin under licence.

Lego is to buy Lego and Legoland discovery centres from Merlin (Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester) ( Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester )

Lego Group chief executive Niels B Christiansen said: “We are excited to welcome the discovery centres to the Lego Group and appreciate all that Merlin Entertainments has done to bring the Lego brand to life through these attractions.

“They will be an important addition to our global network of retail stores and allow us to offer fans of all ages even more memorable hands-on brand and shopping experiences.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the dedicated discovery centre teams who inspire visitors bring to life their imagination and creativity through the power of Lego Play.”

Fiona Eastwood, chief executive of Merlin Entertainments, said: “For 20 years, Merlin has partnered with the Lego Group to bring its beloved brand to life through experiential play, including in the discovery centres.

“It is now a natural next step for the centres to become part of the Lego Group, allowing Merlin to strengthen its focus on driving the growth and success of Legoland Resorts alongside our other attractions worldwide.

“Together with the Lego Group, we look forward to the opportunities ahead as we build on our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for families across the globe.”