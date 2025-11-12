Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of aerospace workers across the UK have launched strike action against defence giant Leonardo, protesting a pay offer they contend is a significant real-terms cut amid soaring company profits.

Picket lines formed in Edinburgh, with similar scenes reported at sites across Scotland and England.

The industrial action follows the rejection of a 3.6 per cent pay rise, which the Unite union branded "well below" inflation.

Unite highlighted that this offer comes as Leonardo UK consistently reports hundreds of millions of pounds in profit each year.

In Edinburgh, workers gathered at the Crewe Road North site entrances, displaying placards and red Unite banners.

They were met with supportive honks from passing vehicles. Strikers also successfully urged delivery drivers, including a Royal Mail van, to turn away rather than cross the picket line.

One striking worker informed the PA news agency that many more colleagues were observing the strike from home, confirming that production at the facility had "stopped."

open image in gallery Hundreds of workers were on the picket line at Leonardo’s Edinburgh site on Wednesday morning ( Nick Forbes/PA )

Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said it was the first walk-out at the company for 35 years.

“Leonardo have offered a below-inflation pay rise for their staff, and this has been rejected twice now,” she said.

“They did make an improvement last week, but it was still well below inflation, and that’s been rejected a second time.

“We had really hoped that they would come back to the table, renegotiate, meet our demands, and they’ve failed to do so, hence why we’re out on strike today.”

Ms Binnie added that the Unite union was happy to speak to the company “at any time”, and that it was willing to put any improved offer to its members.

“I like to think when Unite members take such a drastic step to take industrial action, it does refocus management on why their staff are their biggest asset and why they’re needed most,” she said.

“So if they’ve been impacted by today’s action, they should come back to the table and speak with us.”

She also acknowledged that strike action is “extremely difficult” for Unite’s members, and that the union had “tried really hard” to avoid it.

“We work really hard to negotiate with employers and get members fair deals, and usually, most employers will reach a negotiating stage, which goes through positively with their members,” she explained.

“To be forced to take action such as this is extremely difficult for our members to do, but unless Leonardo come forward with something fair that’s not a pay cut for our members, then there’s no other choice for them.”

open image in gallery Striking Leonardo workers were also asking delivery vehicles not to cross the picket line, and many elected to turn around rather than do so

Strikes are due at Leonardo facilities in Yeovil, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Basildon and Luton on 12 and 13 November.

There will be further strikes at Edinburgh and Basildon on several dates running up to 25 November.

At the Yeovil site, there will be further strikes on 25 to 28 November.

A Leonardo spokesperson said: “We are obviously disappointed that the revised pay offer negotiated by senior Unite representatives and supported by full time Unite officials on behalf of Leonardo members has not been positively received by the membership.

“Strike action is now inevitable for our Leonardo UK Basildon, Edinburgh, Luton, Newcastle and Yeovil sites.

“We have taken all steps possible to minimise disruption to our business and our customers.

“We would welcome Unite back to the table in a bid to reach a resolution.”