Lidl wins court battle against Tesco over claims it copied yellow logo

Lidl has won a legal battle after a judge ruled Tesco was “riding on its coat tails” in using a similar logo to promote its Clubcard deals.

The High Court found in favour of the German chain on claims of trademark infringement, passing off and copyright infringement.

Mrs Justice Joanna Smith made the ruling on Wednesday after a hearing earlier this year between the two supermarket giants.

The clash came with Lidl using a yellow circle for its main logo on a blue background, which was judged to be too similar.

Court documents said: “Central to this case is Lidl’s contention that such reputation and goodwill is specifically that Lidl are a discounter supermarket that offers value; specifically quality goods at low prices.”

“[Lidl believes] many link them to Lidl’s brand and reputation and believe that Tesco’s prices are being said to be comparable to Lidl’s (low) prices and/or that they are price matched to Lidl.”

Tesco had been using the Clubcard logo outside its supermarkets as well as on ailes on shelves.

“I do not regard that as a niche concern and I have no doubt that Tesco does not either.” Mrs Justice Joanna Smith

Judge Smith said Tesco had "taken unfair advantage of the distinctive reputation" for low prices held by Lidl and had the “deliberate subjective intention of riding on Lidl’s coat tails".

She added: “I do not regard that as a niche concern and I have no doubt that Tesco does not either.”

It has not been decided as to what, if any, action will be taken against Tesco and if they will need to remove the logos from its shops. The shop has said the Clubcard scheme will continue.

A short statement from Lidl after the result read: “We are pleased that the court has agreed with us.”

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “We are surprised and disappointed by the decision today in relation to the claim brought by Lidl against our Clubcard Prices logo.”

She added that the supermarket intends to appeal.