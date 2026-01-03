Supermarket sees ‘record-breaking’ Christmas sales with over 50 million shoppers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lidl has announced a "record-breaking" Christmas period, reporting a 10 per cent surge in sales as nearly 51 million customers shopped with the discount supermarket in the festive run-up.

The German-owned retailer's UK operations generated more than £1.1 billion in turnover during the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.

Shopper numbers saw an 8 per cent year-on-year increase, reaching an unprecedented high, with Lidl attracting almost four million more customers compared to the previous year.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive at Lidl GB, stated: "2025 was a record-breaking Christmas for Lidl – with more customers choosing to shop with us than ever before."

“By continuing to invest in low prices and champion British food, all without compromising on quality, we’ve seen loyalty soar.

“As the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket, we’ve expanded to reach more customers nationwide and offer outstanding value this Christmas.”

The sales hike beats the 7% growth it recorded over the same month the previous year.

Lidl said 30 million mince pies were sold from September onwards ( (PA) )

The figures see the group fire the starting gun on festive trading updates from the retail sector, with supermarket giants Tesco and Sainsbury’s following suit next week, alongside the likes of Next and Marks & Spencer.

Lidl said December 23 was its busiest day for shopper numbers, although it added that customers began their preparations earlier than ever, with 30 million mince pies sold from September onwards.

It said 11,000 tonnes of seasonal produce was sold in the final week before Christmas Eve, up 70% year-on-year, with easy-peeler clementines among those in high demand, with sales up nearly 40%.

Other best-sellers included its Comte de Senneval Champagne, at £9.99 for Lidl Plus members, which saw a 260% increase in sales in its busiest week, while it also reported triple-digit growth for its overhauled Deluxe party food range.

Pistachio demand capped a resurgent year for the nut as Lidl customers bought nearly 100 tonnes of pistachio-based products over the festive season.

The group said its loyalty scheme, Lidl Plus, was a key driver behind the festive sales success, with a 28% jump in the number of active members in November.

Mr McDonnell added that the group would “continue to grow our footprint”, after opening around 40 shops over 2025, taking its total store estate to more than 1,000 in the UK.

It is currently Britain’s sixth-largest grocery chain, according to experts at Worldpanel, after making the biggest market share gains in the sector in recent months.

Experts believe Lidl could overtake rival Morrisons, which is currently in fifth place, in the coming months if its current momentum continues.