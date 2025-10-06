Lender Shawbrook plans London stock market listing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business lender Shawbrook has revealed plans for a potential stock market listing in London in another welcome boost for the City’s equity markets.

The private equity-backed firm confirmed it is “considering an initial public offering (IPO)” to allow it to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Previous reports have indicated the company could be valued at up to £2 billion.

The small business lender was previously listed in London but has been owned by BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital since 2017.

It said it expects to have a free float of at least 10% of its issued share capital.

Shawbrook said the float would be expected to improve its profile and brand recognition, as well as help provide access to a wider range of sources of capital.

Marcelino Castrillo, chief executive of the business, said: “Looking ahead, we are as excited as we have ever been.

“We have achieved real scale and our current markets are large and growing, supported by attractive tailwinds.

“We also see a significant opportunity to bring Shawbrook’s offering to new types of customers.

“An IPO would mark an important milestone in our journey.”

The listing is the latest positive sign for London’s stock markets after a dearth in listing activity over the past two years.

However, the float plans come after tinned tuna firm Princes revealed plans for its own London IPO last week.

Meanwhile, the Beauty Tech Group – which owns beauty gadget brands CurrentBody, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser – launched its roughly £300 million float on Friday.