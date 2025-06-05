Wise latest to unveil plans to switch main listing from London to New York

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British fintech firm Wise has revealed plans to switch its primary listing from London to New York in yet another setback for the City.

The money transfer firm which listed in London in July 2021, said the move would “help us accelerate our mission and bring substantial strategic and capital market benefits to Wise and our owners”.

It wants to drive greater awareness of the brand in the US, which it said was the “biggest market opportunity in the world for our products”.

A primary listing on Wall Street would also give it “better access to the world’s deepest and most liquid capital market”, it added.

It said the change would benefit the group by “expanding the pool of investors able to invest in Wise, in particular US domestic institutional and retail investors, the largest global constituent of investors, many of whom are currently unable to hold our shares”.

Under the plans, the firm would be dual listed, with a secondary listing in London as part of its “ongoing commitment to the UK”.

Kristo Kaarmann, co-founder and chief executive of Wise, said: “The UK is home to some of the best talent in the world in financial services and technology, and we will continue to invest in our presence here to fuel our UK and global growth.”

It deals another blow to London’s beleaguered stock market after a raft of companies have ditched their primary listing in London, including Paddy Power owner Flutter, mining group BHP, building materials group CRH and construction rental firm Ashtead, while a growing number of UK listed firms have also been bought out by foreign rivals or taken private.

And on Wednesday, Glencore-backed metal investment firm Cobalt scrapped its plans to list in London, just two days after drugs company Indivior said it would cancel the secondary listing it had retained in London, having already switched its main listing to the US last year.

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein has also reportedly ditched London for Hong Kong for its upcoming blockbuster initial public offering (IPO).

Wise, which was launched in 2011 under original name TransferWise, said it was not turning its back on the UK.

It said: “Our confidence in UK talent and the tech ecosystem here remains undimmed.

“One-fifth of our employees are based in the UK and we plan to continue hiring and investing in our UK team.”

The group said it would call a shareholder meeting in the coming weeks for investors to vote on the proposal.