Urban Pubs and Bars reports record Christmas as it ramps up expansion

Urban Pubs and Bars has reported a record Christmas trading performance, as it ramps up its acquisitions across the capital.

The company, which owns 66 pubs, bars and restaurants in London, reported an “excellent” like-for-like sales growth of 14.5% over the festive period.

It said the lift came alongside a 40% increase in total covers, a measure of orders served.

Over the past year, Urban Pubs and Bars has acquired 13 sites across the city, including six so far this year. Most recently, it acquired The Birdcage in east London this week.

The group said this year’s deals marked another “significant step” in its expansion strategy, adding that it continues to outperform the wider UK hospitality market.

It comes amid a turbulent period for the pub sector, after the Labour Government increased business rates in its autumn budget and is now set to announce more financial support measures for the industry following widespread criticism.

The wider hospitality sector has been heavily impacted by subdued consumer confidence, as cost-of-living pressures continue to bite.

Despite this, on Thursday, All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner M&B announced their like-for-like sales grew by 7.7% over the festive period, while Fuller’s reported growth of 8.2% for the same metric.

Chris Hill, managing director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “We’ve delivered our best Christmas ever.

“The energy across the business continues to be fantastic, and this performance is a huge credit to our teams. Finishing the year so strongly puts us in a brilliant position as we head into the new year.”

The strong performance follows a similarly robust Christmas last year, when the group reported like-for-like sales growth of 16%.

For the year ended April 2024, the group reported a 16% rise in turnover to £60.5 million.

New openings in 2025 included The George & Dragon in Wanstead, The London Fields in Hackney, and a new site in Covent Garden for its Bat and Ball concept.

Acquisitions made so far this month include The Prince Regent in Herne Hill and Brunning & Price venues comprising The Roebuck and The Steam Packet in Chiswick, The Queens in Crouch End, and Coco Momo in Kensington.