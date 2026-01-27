FTSE 100 closes higher ahead of US rates and earnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stock prices in London closed mixed on Tuesday, with gold slightly retreating and investors’ eyes on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate call.

“Gold prices remain elevated, even if they have eased a bit below their recent record highs, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and earnings reports from most of the big tech contingent,” AJ Bell’s Dan Coatsworth commented.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 58.95 points, 0.6%, at 10,207.80. The FTSE 250 ended up 52.36 points, 0.2%, at 23,404.02, and the AIM all-share closed down 4.52 points, 0.6%, at 823.97.

Gold was quoted at 5,093.94 dollars an ounce, slightly lower against 5,095.11 dollars.

Precious metals mining stocks lagged as a result. On the FTSE 100, Fresnillo lost 5.9% and Endeavour Mining fell 4.4%.

FTSE 250 constituent Hochschild Mining fell 4.5% and Pan African Resources was close behind, down 3.6%.

The London Stock Exchange Group was down 1.1% on the FTSE 100, after unveiling plans on Monday to make it easier for international companies to join the FTSE 100 index by reducing the amount of shares that need to be publicly traded.

FTSE Russell, which is owned by LSEG, published a consultation into proposals to reduce the free-float requirement – the amount of shares required to be publicly traded – to 10% from 25% for non-UK incorporated companies that are listed in London.

If implemented, the move would give international companies the same free-float requirement as British businesses to be included in the blue-chip FTSE 100, the mid-cap FTSE 250, and other FTSE indices.

In smaller caps, Eco Buildings rose 11%.

The London-based designer, manufacturer and builder of modular housing said it had completed groundworks at its luxury 18-unit apartment development in Albania’s capital, Tirana.

Eco Buildings said it expected to generate 2.2 million euro in revenue per apartment block, with an anticipated gross margin of 40%.

In European equities on Tuesday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended down 0.1%.

The pound was quoted at 1.3765 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, higher compared to 1.3704 dollars on Monday.

The euro stood at 1.1969 dollars, higher against 1.1884 dollars.

Stocks in New York were mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%, the S&P 500 index up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.0%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was unchanged at 4.22%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 4.82%, widening slightly from 4.81%.

Tesla releases its first-quarter results on Wednesday, with full-year results from several firms, including IBM, Meta Platforms and Amphenol. Microsoft releases half-year results.

Brent oil was quoted higher at 65.92 dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, from 65.43 dollars late on Monday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were HSBC, up 35.00p at 1,277.20p, NatWest, up 17.20p at 667.60p, Spirax, up 175.00p at 7,390.00p, BT, up 4.30p at 187.10p, and St James’s Place, up 34.09p at 1,493.59p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 260.50p at 4,140.00p, Relx, down 147.00p at 2,720.00p, Sage, down 53.40p at 989.60p, Experian, down 147.00p at 2,785.00p, and Endeavour Mining, down 198.00p at 4,344.00p.

On Wednesday’s economic calendar, as well as its rate call, the US has durable goods orders, crude oil stocks and wholesale inventories.

On Wednesday’s UK corporate calendar, there are trading updates from PayPoint, Pets At Home, and Computacenter, among others. Hargreaves Services releases half-year earnings.

The Bank of Canada also announces its interest rate decision.