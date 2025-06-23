PHP outbids rival with £1.79bn takeover deal for Assura

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS landlord Assura has backed an improved takeover offer from a healthcare investor amid the continued bidding war for the London-listed firm.

Assura said on Monday that its board has agreed a £1.79 billion offer from Primary Health Properties (PHP).

PHP had laid down a £1.68 billion bid last month but was outbid by a rival suitor, with a consortium led by US private equity firm KKR valuing the business at £1.7 billion.

Assura’s directors said they believe the fresh deal is in the “best interests” of the medical property firm’s shareholders.

Both bidders have upped their offers several times in recent months to try and clinch a deal.

Assura owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries, with a portfolio valued at around £3.1 billion. It has about 80 members of staff.

PHP, which is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, said it had agreed a deal worth around 55 pence per share.

Ed Smith, non-executive chair of Assura, said: “Following recent engagement between PHP and Assura, PHP has today further increased the terms of its offer, and has also addressed some of the potential risks that Assura had previously raised.

“The Assura board has always been and will remain resolutely focused on carrying out its fiduciary duties in the interest of Assura shareholders and in this context has decided to recommend this increased offer from PHP.”

Harry Hyman, non-executive chair of PHP, said: “The PHP board continues to believe in the strong strategic rationale of the combination, which will create a leading healthcare focussed listed REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) with the scale and expertise to deliver significant benefits for the shareholders in PHP and Assura.

“The Increased PHP offer, which is expected to deliver earnings accretion to both sets of shareholders, allows Assura shareholders to participate in significant upside compared to crystalising value in cash at an inflexion point in the current economic cycle, and benefit from the combined group’s likely long-term rating, continuing capital growth and a growing dividend.”