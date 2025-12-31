Walker Crips sees losses widen significantly ahead of takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Struggling wealth management firm Walker Crips has revealed losses more than quadrupled after a “difficult” first half ahead of its takeover by a Singapore rival.

The London-listed group reported a £7 million pre-tax loss for the six months to September 30 against losses of £1.5 million a year ago, blaming “internal challenges and broader economic uncertainty” for its poor performance.

It was hit by a £4.4 million goodwill write-down, although revenues also dropped 7.3% to £14.6 million.

The results follow just a month after it agreed to a £5.6 million takeover by Singapore-based PhillipCapital, which already owns around 29% of Walker Crips.

The 14p-a-share bid from PhillipCapital comes after the bidder gave Walker Crips a £5 million emergency loan in July.

Mark Nelligan, interim chairman of Walker Crips, said: “Given the ongoing internal challenges and broader economic uncertainty, this has been another difficult period for the Walker Crips Group.

“It is with that backdrop that the independent directors of Walker Crips Group recommended the acquisition of the group by PhillipCapital on November 24.”

Walker Crips said the weaker performance was also driven by higher costs linked to regulatory enhancements and the migration of custody, trading and settlement operations at its investment management arm to BNY Pershing.

The operational transition required “significant staff and management focus, which affected the ability to execute on growth initiatives, thereby affecting expected revenues in the period,” according to the firm.

Mr Nelligan added: “Whilst the results are not positive, they were not entirely unexpected given the transition we are in.

“We remain determined to turn things around through several ongoing initiatives, including strengthened cost management efforts, comprehensive tariff reviews, new structured products initiatives, including a structured product fund, and continuous process improvements.

“The company has identified a range of cost-cutting measures that are expected to start delivering results in 2026.”