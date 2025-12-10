Inspecs agrees to £85m takeover involving retail entrepreneur Luke Johnson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasses maker Inspecs has agreed to be bought by an investment vehicle led by hospitality entrepreneur Luke Johnson and property mogul Ian Livingstone for £85 million.

The London-listed business, which is based in Bath, Somerset, accepted the offer and turned down an alternative bid from a rival manufacturer.

Shareholders have been offered 84p per Inspecs share under the deal.

The buyers said they believe that taking the company off the public markets and into private hands was the “most effective environment to unlock Inspecs’ full potential”.

Mr Johnson is a renowned entrepreneur in the retail and hospitality industry having been the chairman of Pizza Express in the 1990s, Giraffe Restaurants and Patisserie Valerie prior to its collapse into administration.

He is also an investor in fast-growing bakery chain Gail’s and chairs Revolution Bar owner The Revel Collective.

Mr Livingstone is a property investor with a portfolio of assets worth more than £10 billion, and was previously the chairman of a retail chain behind optician stores including Sunglass Hut.

The investors said Inspecs, which sells its products in about 75,000 retailers, was grappling with tougher conditions in the market.

This includes facing weak consumer demand in Europe and turbulence in the US market due to Donald Trump’s tariff hikes.

The company recently blamed tariffs for increasing product costs, in turn leading to some of its retail customers putting purchasing decisions on hold.

Inspecs rejected an alternative bid from Italian glasses maker Safilo which it said “undervalues” the business.

Shares in Inspecs jumped by more than 13% following the announcement.