Wine giants toast best-ever Christmas following festive rush

Majestic Wine experienced its most successful trading day in history just before Christmas, as consumers flocked to purchase festive drinks.

The retailer, which operates approximately 200 outlets across the UK and Jersey, reported that 23 December marked an unprecedented peak in sales, surpassing a previous record established in 2024.

A robust Christmas Eve also saw customers making last-minute purchases of wine, beer, and spirits ahead of the bank holiday.

Over the five weeks leading up to 29 December, overall sales saw a modest increase of nearly 1 per cent compared to the same period last year, while customer numbers surged by 11 per cent.

This growth stands in stark contrast to the broader retail alcohol market, which, according to Kantar Worldpanel data, contracted by 4.1 per cent during December.

This strong festive performance follows a challenging financial year for Majestic, where its pre-tax profit was almost halved, falling from £14.3 million to £7.8 million.

The Watford-based business said its profit was impacted by Government tax hikes pushing up its cost base, as well as increases to the national minimum wage driving up staff expenses.

Majestic also acquired Vagabond, a self-pour wine bar, for £6.5 million in 2024.

The trading update from the retailer revealed a 4.8 per cent increase in fine wine over the weeks before Christmas, while English wines soared by 27 per cent year on year.

Sales of wines from what Majestic describes as “off-the-beaten track” regions, including Greece, Germany, Austria and Hungary, grew 14 per cent.

Elizabeth Newman, Majestic’s retail managing director, said the stronger trading came “at a time when customers are moderating their alcohol spend but seeking out better quality wines, beers and spirits” which was drawing them to Majestic’s “differentiated product range” and “expert advice”.